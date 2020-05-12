Kuehl, Dianne Rae (Steen)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAUK CITY — Dianne Rae (Steen) Kuehl, 83, passed away on May 9, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Despite several medical challenges over the last few years, she kept her positive and upbeat attitude to the end. Dianne was active in the Sauk Prairie community until just recently.

She is survived by three children, Laura (James) Langsdorf, of Sun Prairie, Nancy (Richard) Lockwood, of Menomonee Falls, and Bradley (Andrew Cook), of Tampa, Fla.; three grandchildren, Taylor, Erin, and Jenna Lockwood; a sister, Melba McGinnis, of Neenah; a brother, Gareth Steen, of Madison; and numerous other nieces and cousins and many dear friends. Her husband of 42 years, Jerry (Jake) Kuehl, predeceased in 2000.

Dianne was born on May 1, 1937, in Madison to the late Rev. and Mrs. Roy P. Steen, a district superintendent in the United Methodist Church. She graduated from Appleton Senior High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in education at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1959.