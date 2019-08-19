WONEWOC—Phillip Edward Kucher, 75, of Wonewoc, Wis., passed August 18, 2019 following a brief illness. Born March 2, 1944 to Jack and Molly Kucher, Phil was a lifelong Wonewoc resident. He was joined in marriage to Kathleen (Held) in 1971. They were longtime members of St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, Wis. Phil enjoyed bowling and golf, making many lifelong friends at the lanes and at the Reedsburg Country Club. He and Kathy enjoyed playing cards with friends and cruising in his Corvettes. Phil was a jack of all trades, working with his father at Kucher insurance, and later at Hofmeister insurance. Through the years he drove school bus, worked at Ho-Chunk, Lands End and served many years on the Wonewoc Fire Department. In recent years, he volunteered at the Wonewoc library, digitizing photos of his hometown as well as making the most of his retirement, doing his daily crossword puzzle, cheering on the Brewers, Packers and Badgers, golfing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. Phil was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Kitty Norling. He is survived by wife, Kathy; son, Ryan (Sue Ann) Kucher of Reedsburg; daughter, Angie (Bob) Lenzendorf of DeForest; grandchildren, Beckett, Raelynn, Callan, Mariah and Ellie; brothers, Lee (Julie) Kucher and Terry Kucher; brother-in-law, John Norling and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME, 402 Center St., Wonewoc. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 307 6th Street, Reedsburg, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. For online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
