NEW GLARUS—Marian R. Kubly, age 92, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the New Glarus Home. She was born on Nov. 16, 1926, to her parents Wilbert S. and Ida (Voegeli) Hoesly. Marian grew up in Monticello and graduated from Monticello High School. On Sept. 23, 1945, she was united in marriage to Delmar Kubly in Camp Carson, Colo., when Del was in the U.S. Army.
Marian was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Marian was involved for many years with the Wilhelm Tell play and the New Glarus Public Library.
Marian is survived by her husband, Del; son, Kris (Penelope) Kubly; and daughter, Roxann (Michael) Murray; grandchildren, Sarah (Doug) Kubehl, Nissa (Jason Sellers) Kubly, Todd (Lisa) Koltes, Jill (Michael) Ceravolo, and Melissa (Scott) Hegarty; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Gladys Schmid.
A memorial service will be held on at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at NEW GLARUS HOME CHAPEL, 600 2nd Ave., New Glarus (access via the Elm Drive entrance), with the Rev. Kim Moeller officiating. A gathering of relatives and friends will follow the memorial service at the New Glarus Home Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to New Glarus Public Library or Monroe Clinic Hospice. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.