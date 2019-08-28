WAUNAKEE - Elizabeth “Betty” Kruchten, 87, Waunakee, Died on Tuesday Aug 27, 2019 at a Madison Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St John’s Catholic Church. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and also at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal
