MADISON / MIDDLETON—Eugene G. Kruska, age 85, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 6, 1934, in Middleton, Wis., the son of Leo and Anne (Simon) Kruska. Gene married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Luella Kalscheur, on Nov. 27, 1954, and they enjoyed almost 65 years of marriage.
Gene proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955 until 1957 and traveled all over Europe while he was stationed in Germany, and he often spoke of how much he loved that time in his life. Upon his return from Germany, he worked for Equifax for 35 years. He was a drummer and played with the Den Williams Trio and the Bill Terry Sextet for many years. Gene was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4527 and William P. O’Connor 4th Degree Assembly, and he served on the Honor Guard for several years.
Gene was an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. He was proud of his Catholic faith and was a daily Mass goer. In 2001, he was honored with a Papal Award, the Cross Pro-Ecclesia et Pontifice, by Pope John Paul II for his strong support of the priests and Bishop Bullock. Gene enjoyed spending his winters with Luella in Sun City West, Ariz., for the last 19 years, but he always believed in hard work and spent many enjoyable hours working around his apartment buildings until his health prevented him from doing so. Lastly, he was a good and faithful husband and father, and he will be dearly missed.
Eugene is survived by his beloved wife, Luella; children, Lisa Kruska (Bill Hooey), Kari (Rob) McConnell, John (Ann) Kruska and Karl (Kristin) Kruska; grandchildren, Drew McConnell and Brett and Elise Kruska; brothers, Ken and Phil Kruska; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Anne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Monday, July 29, 2019, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Monday. Donations in Gene’s name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Thomas Aquinas Parish. Special thanks to Dr. Steven M. Ewer and the wonderful nurses and staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their constant compassion and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
