Kruse, Margaret

PLAIN - Margaret Kruse, 87, of Plain, Wis. died Monday, April 13, 2020. Marge was born Aug. 17, 1932, the youngest of 12 children on the family farm in the township of Franklin, Wis. Margaret married Russell Kruse, the love of her life, on May 16, 1958, at St. Luke Catholic Church and they remained devoted to each other until his passing in 2015. Together they traveled the Midwest for his job with Edward Kraemer and Sons bridge builders. Both loved to fish in northern Wis. and were active in the Plain American Legion and Legion Auxiliary. A private family mass and burial will be held at St. Luke’s Church and Cemetery. Memorials can be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Plain, Wisconsin or Plain American Legion Post #398. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.