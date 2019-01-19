MADISON - Janice Kruse passed away quietly on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, with Shannon, Chris and Linda holding her hands, as many birds suddenly flocked to her feeders. Janice loved birds, flowers and gardening. Janice Laureen Kruse was born on Sept. 4, 1955, in Baraboo, to Glenn and Elsie (Weller) Kruse. She graduated from Sauk Prairie High School and the University of Wisconsin, majoring in Earth Science.
She worked at Madison Metro for 21 years. Janice grew up on the farm with three brothers, Steve, Gary (Doris) and Joel; and two sisters, Linda (LaVern) Schnor and Denise (Mike) Larson. She is further survived by extended family and dear friends, especially her niece, Shannon Ruhland; and her great-niece, Arianna Simonis, who helped her immensely the last 10 months; and Chris Elliott, who Janice called in late February 2018, to walk this tough journey with her. Chris became her "soul sister" and "angel." She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Phil Johnson.
A sincere thank you to LaVern Schnor for guiding Janice after Phil passed away. And a special thank you to Janice's neighbor, Al Rickey, for everything he did for her through the years.
A memorial service will be held at OLBRICH GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.