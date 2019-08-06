CAMBRIDGE - Keith D. Krull, 66, of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after dealing with several chronic health issues throughout his life.
Keith is survived by Gina, his loving wife of 41 years, his son Richard (Becky) and granddaughter Molly of Lake Mills, and his son Michael “Fluff” (Jessica) of Jefferson.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration open house on Saturday, August 10, starting at noon at the Krull Family Farm in Cambridge.
NITARDY FUNERAL HOME in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.