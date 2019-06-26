CAMBRIDGE - Keith D. Krull, 66, of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after dealing with several chronic health issues throughout his life.
Keith was born on December 30, 1952 to Donald and Elaine (Pruefer) Krull. Keith graduated from Cambridge High School in 1971. On October 1, 1977, he married Regina Dushek and together they had two boys.
Keith worked as a farmer, carpenter, and maintenance technician. He was always happy to lend a hand, coordinate a project, or share his extensive tool collection.
He enjoyed hunting, bowling, trapshooting, watching sports, and spending time with family and friends. He was never too shy to share an opinion and had one on most subjects. Despite his toughness, he never passed up a Hallmark movie and he loved watching his granddaughter, Molly, grow up.
Keith is survived by Gina, his loving wife of 41 years; his son, Richard (Becky); and granddaughter, Molly of Lake Mills; his son Michael “Fluff” (Jessica) of Jefferson. He is also survived by his brother, Karl (Cathy) of Elgin, Ill.; sister-in-law, Diane of Fla.; sister-in-law, Mary (Stan) of Fla., brother-in-law Steve (Laurie) of Madison, sister-in-law Diane of Mass.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth; parents-in-law, Donald & Lorraine; and brother-in law, Peter.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration open house on Saturday, August 10, starting at noon at the Krull Family Farm in Cambridge.
NITARDY FUNERAL HOME in Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.