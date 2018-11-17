MCFARLAND—It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick E. Kruger announce his passing on Nov. 12, 2018, at the age of 74. A native of Wisconsin, Fred had a passion for landscaping and nature. He grew up and worked in the family landscaping business in Williams Bay before attending the UW. Fred was the director of operations for the last five years of his 25 year career at Dairy Equipment Company, and was employed at Johnson Industries for 13 years. He served on the Village Board and served as a volunteer fireman for 10 years in Arlington.
Fred is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carrolyn; children, Kim (Rick) Haberman, Teresa (Ryan) Boeve, Jason Kruger, Brian (Lenore Ann) Oliver, Keith Oliver; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private family services were held. Memorial donations may be made to the Audubon Society. Please share your memories of Fred at www.CressFuneralService.com.
