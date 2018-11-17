Try 1 month for 99¢

MCFARLAND—It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick E. Kruger announce his passing on Nov. 12, 2018, at the age of 74. A native of Wisconsin, Fred had a passion for landscaping and nature. He grew up and worked in the family landscaping business in Williams Bay before attending the UW. Fred was the director of operations for the last five years of his 25 year career at Dairy Equipment Company, and was employed at Johnson Industries for 13 years. He served on the Village Board and served as a volunteer fireman for 10 years in Arlington.

Fred is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carrolyn; children, Kim (Rick) Haberman, Teresa (Ryan) Boeve, Jason Kruger, Brian (Lenore Ann) Oliver, Keith Oliver; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Private family services were held. Memorial donations may be made to the Audubon Society. Please share your memories of Fred at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655

Cress Funeral Service

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kruger, Frederick E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.