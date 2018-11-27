BANGOR—Carol Kruger, 73, of Bangor, passed away at her home on Nov. 22, 2018.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Terri Zimmer of Bangor; granddaughter, Aspen Zimmer; and her brother, Leland (Pat) Meffert. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kruger Sr.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wonewoc, with Pastor Roy Hefti officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Picha Funeral Home of Wonewoc is assisting the family. For online condolences, please go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.