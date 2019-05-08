LODI - Ruth Ann Krueger, age 89, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Our House Senior Living surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born on Feb. 20, 1930, in Lodi, the second daughter of Olin and Myrtle (Johnson) Nelson. Ruth lived most of her life in Lodi where she graduated from Lodi High School in 1948.
She was a lifelong confirmed member of the First Lutheran Church. Ruth was married in Milwaukee, where her daughter, Deborrah Kay, was born in 1953. Shortly after, she moved back to Lodi with her daughter and lived there the rest of her life. She married Donovan Krueger in 1964, he preceded her in death in 1992. Ruth spent nearly five enjoyable years at Our House Senior Living in Lodi.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Deborrah Sharpee; sister, Janet (Gordon) McChesney of Fitchburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death were her husband, Donovan; grandson, Jeffrey Kendall; son-in-law, Michael Sharpee; sister and brother-in-law, Marlin and Arlene (Nelson) Stene.
Ruth loved her time at Our House. The family thanks the staff there and Agrace HospiceCare for the loving care they provided.
Funeral Service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with Pastor Michael Lee and Chaplain Dan Pulsfus presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Memorials may be designated to Our House Senior Living, 121 Second St., Lodi or Agrace Hospicecare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.