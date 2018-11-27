MADISON—Dorothy B. Krueger, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 24, 2018. Dorothy was born on Sept. 14, 1927, in Madison, to Erwin and Mary (Kelly) Behnisch. She was a graduate of Edgewood High School in Madison, and the College of Saint Teresa, Winona, Minn. On May 17, 1958, she married Alan “Al” Krueger in Madison. Al died on Jan. 24, 2009.
She is survived by her beloved children and their spouses: Thomas (Kim) Krueger, Catherine (Doug) Gresenz, and James (Lisa Frances) Krueger. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Anna and Ben Krueger and Jennifer and Jeffrey Gresenz; her brother-in-law, John “Jack” Sachs; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins; the Nordmans; and, the rest of her extended family on Virginia Terrace and her many other friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; daughter, Mary and sister, Lorraine Sachs.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. An additional visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 am. at BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, 2115 Rowley Ave., Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Blessed Sacrament School Endowment Fund, Edgewood High School, St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry or a charity of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.
