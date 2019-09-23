GREEN LAKE/SHEBOYGAN/SUN PRAIRIE—Carol Sadie Krueck, age 94, of Green Lake, Sheboygan and Sun Prairie, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Ripon, Wis. She was born on September 24, 1924, in Sheboygan, Wis., a daughter of Henry and Sadie (Mueller) Demmin. Carol served her country with the United States Navy during WWII. On May 28, 1947, she married Arthur J. Krueck in Sheboygan.
Carol was a homemaker and loved raising her children. She enjoyed reading and her retirement on Big Green Lake. In her younger years, she enjoyed knitting, canning and crocheting blankets.
Carol is survived by her four children, James (Kathy) Krueck of McFarland, Wis., Steven (Lawrence Bailey) Waldheim of New York, N.Y., Jeffrey Krueck of Green Lake, Wis., Sandra (Gary) Brendemuehl of Sun Prairie, Wis.; two grandchildren, Eric and Taylor; former fiancé of Jane Krueck, Pete Benz; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sadie Demmin; husband, Arthur J. Krueck; daughter, Jane Krueck; grandson, Alex Krueck.
A chapel service for Carol Krueck will be held on October 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, Wis. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Carol with her family.
