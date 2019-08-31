DEFOREST/FORMERLY WAUNAKEE - Eleanor A. Kruchten, age 92, passed away peacefully with her family members present at Fountainhead Homes on August 28, 2019. She was born September 21, 1926, in Springfield, Wis., the daughter of Wolfgang and Petronella (Esser) Maier.
Eleanor married James Kruchten on August 28, 1947. The day she passed would have been their 72nd wedding anniversary. She worked as a cook at various Madison restaurants and then began working as an aide at Central Colony. She loved playing cards, traveling and spending time at their camper in Lake Delton. She especially loved visiting any casino and Bingo.
She is survived by her children, Marge (Bob) Coates, Jean (Cary Schultz) Kluge, Marv Kruchten, and Shirley (Bacilio “Salvador” Ferrer) Guitzkow; daughter-in-law Diane Kruchten; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Annie Maier; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sons, Jerome “Auggie” and Ken Kruchten, son-in-law Gary Guitzkow, daughter-in-law Rhonda Moser-Kruchten, nine siblings and their spouses along with numerous friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rosman House at Fountainhead Homes and Heartland Hospice.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
