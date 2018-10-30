ROXBURY—Bernard P. Kruchten, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 29, 2018. He was born at home on April 28, 1939, the oldest of 13 children to the late Mike and Lucinda (Schroeder) Kruchten. Bernard was united in marriage to Barbara Paar on Oct. 5, 1963, they had three children, Kristi (Rob) Kruchten and their children, Kamryn, Joshua, Rachel, Brayden and Kaylyn; Kevin (Tammy) and their children, Jeremy (Cydney Kaufman), Emily (Brigham) White, Lindsey and Zachary; Daniel (Kari) and their children, Chase, Hailey and Hayden; one great granddaughter, Waylynn White.
Bernard was born and raised on his family farm at the end of Kruchten Road in the Town of Roxbury. After high school he began farming on his father’s second farm two miles up Kruchten Road, and purchased that farm together with his new wife Barb in 1963. It was not uncommon to find a tractor or piece of equipment completely torn apart and being rebuilt in the old corn crib he had transformed into his shop. He was not afraid to tackle any chore. When the original barn needed a new roof, that became his project. Over the course of a few weeks after daily chores were done he would climb the ladder to the roof with bundles of shingles in hand. A grey shingled roof was beginning to have green spaces in it; that when completed, miraculously spelled the name Kruchten across it in perfect symmetry.
Bernard and Barb continued to grow their farm and family until 1988, when he handed over the day to day operations to his oldest son Kevin. This allowed him time to move on to his next job, in which he would still go to the farm daily, but also allowed for frequent trips to Las Vegas, fishing, four-wheeling, and playing cards with his friends. His Euchre skills are legendary.
Later in life he could be found on his daily trips to town in his truck to meet with his friends. Bernard was a lifelong member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury. He was a farmer who worked hard, a breadwinner who provided, a husband who loved his wife, a father who loved his children and grandchildren, and a neighbor who loved a beer and a card game.
He is survived by his wife, Barb and his family; in addition he is survived by siblings, Janet (James) Nelson, Bernadine Skolaski (friend Dennis), Don (Sharon), Marlene (Les) Lamb, Ray (Ruth), Steve, Mike (Cherie), Joan (Ed) Meier and Julie (Dave) Shimpach; sisters-in-law, Jackie Kruchten, Bernice Paar and Eileen (Rick Anderson) Durkin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kevin; and brothers, Leon, Gerald, and Robert “Bob” Kruchten; sisters-in-law, Kay and Jane Kruchten; his in-laws, George and Sis Paar; and brother-in-law, Victor Paar.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Nov. 2, 2018, at ST. NORBERT’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Roxbury, with Father Jerry Zhanay celebrating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Nov. 1, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City.
Bernard’s family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Meriter Hospital for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.
The greatest gift we’ve ever had came from God, we call him Dad and Grandpa.