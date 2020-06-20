Kropp, Irene Sordini

Life took Irene and Bill to Wisconsin, where they were simultaneously repulsed and confused by "Midwestern nice," but soon adapted to it and learned to love cheese curds and Da Pack! Retirement took them to North Carolina, where they were immediately embraced by ex-New Yorkers. They had a wonderful friend group there and we appreciate all they did to make them feel welcome.

Bill's brain broke (dementia), so Irene and Bill moved back to Wisconsin to be near their daughter. Many new friendships were formed. Irene joined a “stitch and bitch” group, although she strangely called it knit club. She became the #1 fan of Rachel Maddow, and I deem that a WIN. She also had a dear neighbor friend, whom she referred to as her “friend with benefits.” When we mentioned she might want to revisit that phrase, she responded "I Know What it Means." **Narrator: She did not know what it means.**