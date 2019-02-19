MADISON - John F. Kroon, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Aster Assisted Living. He was born on Feb. 22, 1936, in Dresser, Wis., the son of Lawrence Kroon and Grace (Leske) Kroon. John graduated from Madison East High School.
He worked for the State of Wisconsin for 30 plus years. John loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling, especially to his favorite place, Las Vegas. He was a big jokester and loved to tell jokes. John was a very kind person with a humorous and positive attitude.
John is survived by nephews, Bradley (Janis) Kroon and Mark (Christy) Kroon; nieces, Joan (Max) Bazan and Paula Kroon; brother from another mother, Dean Fisher; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence Jay and James Kroon; sister, Joan Kroon; and nephews, Alan and Randall Kroon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at PLAYERS SPORTS BAR, 2013 Winnebago St., Madison at 12 noon until 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the compassionate caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare and Aster Assisted Living of Cottage Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.