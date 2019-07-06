MADISON - Marshall Hall (Marsh) Krone, born on August 30, 1941, in Madison, Wisconsin, to late parents Catherine O'Brien Smith and Robert Hall Krone, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease at age 77 on July 3, 2019, in Pinellas Park, Florida.
Marshall was the husband of Muriel Fass (1963-1986), Sherry Miller (1986-2002), and Kimberly Finch (2003-2005). He is survived by his daughters, Carrie Halle, Kathy (Brian) Yelton, and Alicia Krone; son, Hunter Krone; grandchildren, Nathan (Bree) Yelton, Stephanie (Chase) Sharp, Cody Halle, Casey Halle, and Alaina Tucker; great-grandchildren Harper Yelton and Aubrey Yelton; and many relatives and friends.
Marsh was ”the boss” who traveled all over the world. In 2010, he retired as President Crown Operations International, Ltd. after 26 years. Crown grew from an initial $25K investment into a multi-million dollar international corporation, specializing in the processing of adhesive-roll coatings used in automotive and architectural applications. Previous to starting his own company, Marsh served as President of Analytical Division and Corporate Vice President of Nicolet Instrument Corp. from 1972 to 1982, whereby he managed scientific and biomedical equipment manufacturing. He also worked for Nuclear Data, Inc. in Chicago as Manufacturing Engineer and broke ground in Cork as Ireland Managing Director from 1963 to 1972. Marsh graduated from Largo High School in 1959, served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Marsh was a go-getter and lived life large. Marsh loved to be the life of the party, telling vibrant and captivating stories, and singing Irish songs. His passions included his cars, downhill skiing, pit crewing at Road America, racing his M-20 (MC195) and E-Scow (H9) with the Mendota Yacht Club and ILYA regattas, piloting his Cessna, and skippering his Hatteras in the Gulf of Mexico. He served as Mendota Yacht Club Commodore from 1977 to 1978, was a member of the Tampa Bay Yacht Club, Maple Bluff, and Nakoma Country Clubs, and Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.
Second only to his love for his family, friends, and beloved O’Brien cousins … was his love of the water. It was in his blood and called him like a siren. Marsh spent many summers at Camp Manito-Wish on Boulder Lake, owned homes on Lake Mendota and the Old Tampa Bay Culbreath Bayou, puttered around in his restored Raven, and religiously walked the Florida beaches at sunset. Marsh was an accomplished sailor, placing MYC Season 1st Place in 1985 and 1989; 2nd Place 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1988; and 3rd Place 1980. He was also a big Badger and Packer fan, and in his earlier years, built model trains. We are comforted knowing he is wearing his Ray-Ban aviator glasses on the shores of heaven.
We would like to thank Alicia Krone for her many years of selfless care taking. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome and appreciated in Marsh's name to Mendota Yacht Club, Camp Manito-Wish YMCA, or Alcoholics Anonymous. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Burrows Park (“the boat launch”), 25 Burrows Road, Madison, Wisconsin.