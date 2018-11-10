MADISON—Roland J. “Rollie” Krogstad, age 96, died peacefully, Nov. 7, 2018, in Madison. He was born in a farmhouse on Nov. 12, 1921, to Rudolph “Rudy” and Mabel (Eidem) Krogstad in East Hartland Township, Pierce County, Wis. He grew up on a farm, attended the one-room Forest Home rural school, and graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1940. He enrolled at (then) River Falls State Teachers College, where he obtained a two-year Rural Education Certificate in 1942.
Returning in 1945, from three years with the 91st Infantry Division in World War II, he taught country school for two years and 7th-8th grade at Maiden Rock public schools for one year. He enrolled at (then) Stout Institute in Menomonie, obtaining a bachelors and master’s degree in Industrial Education in 1951 and 1952, respectively. He taught Industrial Arts at Fond du Lac Junior High School; post-secondary drafting and related technology at LaCrosse Voc-Tech-Adult School; and was employed by the (then) Wisconsin Board of Vocational, Technical, and Adult Education for 24 years, retiring in 1987 with 37 years in the field of education.
His marriage to Irma B. Sorensen of Maiden Rock on June 19, 1947, at Hartland Methodist Church blessed them with five children, Pamela, who died in infancy, James (Jill), of Fitchburg, Gary (Laura), of Madison, and Ronald (Karen), and Kevin (Jane), all of Middleton; six grandchildren, Amy, Matt, Katy, Andy (Courtney), Kristina (Kaleb) and Alena (Logan); step-grandchildren, Kyle (Stephane), Sara (Doug), Eric and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Elisha and Adley; two step-great-grandchildren, Matthew and Tyler; brother, Robert (Patricia) of Eau Claire; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela; wife, Irma, in 2017; and brother, William.
Rollie and Irma enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 state capitals, taking their young family camping and later to Norway, Denmark and Italy, and rafting on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. They were also avid Badgers fans, attending several Badger Bowl Games. He believed in paying “rent” to society for his keep by volunteering for the Boy Scouts since 1958; teaching Sunday School; tutoring in schools through RSVP of Dane County and Sons of Norway; and serving on Board of Directors of Big Brothers and Dane County Fair. As a member of the Breakfast Optimist Club, he supervised their Oratorical Contests since the late 1970s. Realizing the importance of genealogy and his heritage, he helped found the Nord Hedmark og Hedemarken Lag in 1995, and compiled two Family History Books, including “My Life Story.”
Rollie was proud to have served as an American soldier with the 91st Infantry division during World War II for three years and in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in the 32nd Infantry Division for 18 years, being honorably discharged in 1967 with the rank of Major.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, with the Reverend Brad Mather officiating. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Hartland Methodist Church Cemetery in Pierce County, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Four Lakes Council, Boy Scouts of America, Bethany United Methodist Church, Madison, Breakfast Optimist Club, or Sons of Norway.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.”
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434