Kristi Kay Schmidt

Sept. 5, 1966 – Aug. 12, 2023

BARABOO – Kristi Kay Schmidt, age 56, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Born September 5, 1966 in Baraboo, Kristi was a life-long resident. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great-aunt.

Survivors include her children: Matthew Schmidt and Megan Schmidt; five grandchildren: Marinna, Kayleann, Linda, Jessica and Naomi; sister, Kimberly Morris; niece, Krystal Christie; nephew, Nathan Morris. Kristi was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Barbara Opperman.

A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Hospital for their kindness and support given to Kristi during her stay.

Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.