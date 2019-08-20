MADISON—Conrad F. Krinkey, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was born on Feb. 12, 1942, in Madison, the son of Raymond and Nora (Guth) Krinkey. Conrad graduated from Deforest High School in 1960. He then went on to UW-Oshkosh to obtain his bachelor’s degree in Business. He proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Conrad enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He liked traveling throughout the U.S., as well as traveling to Canada, Jamaica and Mexico. Conrad also enjoyed model railroad trains and his trip out west by train. Throughout his life, Conrad had various jobs as a delivery driver, the last being with Hoey Apothecary.
Conrad is survived by sister, Elaine (Ron) Wilson; sister-in-law, Linda Krinkey; nephew, Trevor (Deana) Wilson; nieces, Stacey Wilson and Becky (James) Horrighs; grand-nephew, Caleb Wilson; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gary Krinkey and Kenneth Krinkey.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. Private family burial will be at Windsor Congregational Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
