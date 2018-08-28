MADISON / OXFORD / WISCONSIN DELLS—Grace S. Kretche, age 64, of Madison. Sweet Grace passed away in the comfort of her home with her beloved husband, Bob and pet cat, Toby by her side, on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. She was born on Aug. 25, 1954, in Portage, the daughter of Arnold and Florabelle (Smith) Larson. Grace graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1972. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Kretche.
Grace worked for First Federal Savings and Loan for many years and then worked for Stafford Rosenbaum LLP for the past 27 years. She took pride in her work and found importance in providing support and assistance to them, and their customers and clients. She enjoyed camping up north with her husband on his frequent hunting trips. Watching the Packers were a must as were the discussions with family members and coworkers following the games. She loved cats, especially her Toby, along with others over the years. Grace loved spending time and visiting with her family, doting on her nieces and nephews, and never forgot a birthday. She always looked forward to the Larson annual picnic and holiday gatherings with them and the Kretches.
Grace is survived by her husband, Bob; sister, Mary (Richard) Belling; brothers, Jim (Claudia) Larson and Stanley (Arlene) Larson; father-in-law, Robert (Mary) Kretche; and sister-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Lindsey; and brother-in-law, Don Kretche; and nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Amy (Dave) Sampson and Eileen (Dick) Amend.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420