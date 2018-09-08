MADISON—Gus W. Kressin, age 99, died Aug. 20,2018. He was born June 3, 1919, in Kenosha, the son of Gustav and Selma (Treptow) Kressin. He served during World War II, as a weather observer in Australia and New Guinea, as part of the 15th Weather Squadron. He married Emma Neumiller on Jan. 19, 1945. In 1948, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Social Work, and started work with the State of Wisconsin as a Probation and Parole agent.
He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and basketball and coached youth basketball teams for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, making a quilting frame and quilt racks for his wife Emma, and adding a family room onto their home. He was a dedicated church worker teaching Sunday School, Bible classes, singing in choir and serving where needed as able.
He is survived by son, Paul (Kay Lee); daughter, Susan (Jim Radtke); and grandson, Phillip Radtke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emma; brother, Harold; and sisters, Gladys and Madelyn Duel.
Services will be held on Sept. 15, 2018, at ST. ANDREW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6815 Schneider Road, Middleton, at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church two hours prior to the service. A lunch will follow the service, with internment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 1:45 p.m. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Please share your memories at Cressfuneralservice.com.
