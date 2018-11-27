MADISON—Thomas Erwin Krenzelok was born in Ladysmith, Wis., on Aug. 10, 1949. He was the first born of Joseph and Helen Krenzelok, brother to Mary, Dan, Jim, Betty and Diane. Tom passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
Young Tommy was a rough and dynamic child, running buckshot with Roy Rogers, jumping off split rail fences onto his pony. He emerged from youth with a zest for adventure as well as a deep playbook full of ‘oops’ and ‘Holy man, that was close!’
A solid education and a trip into the U.S. Army were just more adventurous chapters in young Tom’s life.
Tom the young man was an artistic, calculated and talented risk taker. He married Shelley Waite and had four children, Rhondalen, Mikelle, Jonathan and Robert. Our childhood wore well on our father, as he was seemingly able to fix anything we broke, make things we could not find in stores, and inflamed the inner spirits of all his children with dogged determination and stubbornness.
Thomas the father was also knowledgeable to life’s risks; reminders of his risks were scraped and scarred all over his person. He always was quick to encourage us to try anything, and that we should not fail because we didn’t try.
His professional passion took him from science of human biology to the chemistry of industrial and institutional work place safety. So, Thomas the professional was innovative, and extremely measured.
Our father was knocked down and got up. He took himself down, and got up. Even when all seemed lost, he got through it and got up. Whether you knew him, or just knew of him, you knew that he was still up!
So, with the last truth about life our dad taught us this: To live life with safe and measured chaos. When you get knocked down, get back up again.. and again… and again.
Services for Thomas Krenzelok will be in McFarland, at the AMERICAN LEGION POST NO.534, 4911 Burma Road, McFarland, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. For further information please contact Robert at 608-669-1778.