NEW GLARUS - Wayne Rudolph Kreklow, age 74, of New Glarus passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at UW Hospital with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1603 16th Ave., Monroe, with Pastor Nathan Strutz officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus. Relatives and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 6th Ave., New Glarus. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.