CALEDONIA Township - Florence (Blau) Krejchik, age 98, of Caledonia Township, passed away on March 14, 2019. On July 8, 1920, Florence Blau was born in Plain, to Frank and Rose (Ruhland) Blau. She was the oldest of 12 children and a second mother to many of her siblings. Florence was baptized and later attended school at St. Luke's in Plain. At the age of 16, she and her family moved to a farm near Merrimac. She, like the rest of her siblings were expected to help with the farm work and raising of the family. This instilled in her a strong work ethic which carried with her throughout her life. On Feb. 5, 1941, she married Charles Krejchik, a man who brought much to her life. They successfully farmed for a number of years on Charles' home farm in Caledonia. They brought three sons and a daughter in to this world.
Florence is survived by her children, Roger (Maxine), Daniel (Shirley), John (Mardell), all of Caledonia Township, and Rosemary (James) Wilson of Ames, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many Godchildren; her siblings, Alvin (Karen), John (Lorelle), Leonard (Janice), Luke (Christine); and sister-in-law, Donna. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her siblings, Edwin (Clara), Leo (Charlotte), Charles (Helen/Gerry), Mary (Gerald) Lange, Joe, Rose Ann, Ladi (Irene) Kout; her daughter-in-law, Monica (Dan) and her loving grandchildren, Charity and Anthony.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 305 W. Cook St., in Portage, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, www.pmmfh.com, where the Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. Family and friends may also gather from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. A luncheon will be served following the Mass at St. Mary's School in Portage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School Fund or a charity of your choice.