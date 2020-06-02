Kreisler, Helen Margaret

CANNON FALLS, Minn - Helen Margaret Kreisler, age 90 of Cannon Falls, Minn., died peacefully on Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 at The Gardens at Cannon Falls in Cannon Falls.
Helen was born on April 21, 1930 in Madison, the daughter of Benjamin T. and Mary C. (Ryan) Simpson. She graduated from Madison East High School.
On May 1, 1951, Helen was united in marriage to Kerry T. Kreisler in Madison. They were blessed with two sons, and she was able to stay home to raise them. She and Kerry enjoyed many years of camping, fishing and deer hunting together. Helen also enjoyed gardening and sewing clothes and blankets for grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed league bowling, dancing and her large family holiday gatherings.
Helen and Kerry were married for 66 years when he died on August 19, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim, Robert, and Donald Simpson; brothers-in-law, Spencer McElroy, George Thorson, Howard Showers, Willis Hansen, Greg and Randy Kreisler; and sisters-in-law, Judy McElroy, Arlene Hansen, and Gloria Kreisler.
She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family…. her sons, Kerry (Darla) of Inver Grove Heights and Kirk (Missy) of Dennison; grandchildren, Kelly (Michelle), Kory (Molly), Kyle (Rachel), Kim (Lincoln), Aaron (Bethany), Ryan (Jess), Rachel (Dan), and Chad (Hannah); great-grandchildren, Luke, Ashlyn, Chloe, Kaden, Kaleb, Makenna, Bailey, Brayden, Gavin, Devon, Dylan, Jameson, Jayde, Jane, Kayley, Carol, Brooke; sister and brother, Vina (Al) Kline of Hagerstown, Md. and John Simpson of Racine; sisters-in-law, Sandra Simpson of Madison and Deloris Kreisler of Sun Prairie; and many nieces and nephews.
Her message to loved ones: “Be true to yourselves. Cherish your children and their families. Always give hugs and let them know you love them. Be kind to one another and be grateful for every day, friends, and family.”
The family wishes to celebrate Helen's life at a later date. If you choose, you may give memorial contributions in Helen's name to First English Lutheran Church or Cannon Falls Food Shelf.
Please leave a message or photo for the family at www.LundbergFuneral.com.
