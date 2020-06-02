Kreisler, Helen Margaret

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CANNON FALLS, Minn - Helen Margaret Kreisler, age 90 of Cannon Falls, Minn., died peacefully on Sunday morning, May 31, 2020 at The Gardens at Cannon Falls in Cannon Falls.

Helen was born on April 21, 1930 in Madison, the daughter of Benjamin T. and Mary C. (Ryan) Simpson. She graduated from Madison East High School.

On May 1, 1951, Helen was united in marriage to Kerry T. Kreisler in Madison. They were blessed with two sons, and she was able to stay home to raise them. She and Kerry enjoyed many years of camping, fishing and deer hunting together. Helen also enjoyed gardening and sewing clothes and blankets for grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed league bowling, dancing and her large family holiday gatherings.

Helen and Kerry were married for 66 years when he died on August 19, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim, Robert, and Donald Simpson; brothers-in-law, Spencer McElroy, George Thorson, Howard Showers, Willis Hansen, Greg and Randy Kreisler; and sisters-in-law, Judy McElroy, Arlene Hansen, and Gloria Kreisler.