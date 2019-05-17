VERONA - Thomas E. Kreilkamp, age 62, of Verona, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was born in Torino, Italy, in 1957, adopted by Edgar and Marion Kreilkamp at the age of 2. He attended Baraboo High School and Madison College. He was a journeyman painter/wallpaper and most recently worked at UW Hospital.
He is survived by Terri Kreilkamp (Meylor); his children, Alex and Jacob Kreilkamp; brothers, Jerry Kreilkamp, Jim Kreilkamp (Kathy); their children, Lorell, Meghan, and Brenna; extended family, Bonnie (Kerry) Bollig, Greg (Marisa) Meylor, Greg Tracy, David (Joen) Meylor, Lynn (Fred) Bryant, Tom Meylor; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Marion Kreilkamp; brother Steven; in-laws, Bill and Lorraine Meylor; sister-in-law Mary Jo Tracy.
Tom loved to play basketball and exceeded as a Baraboo Thunderbird. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, the outdoors, and walking his four-legged friends, Chummy and Kirby.
You will be missed Lovie.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the family at Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives, 3325 East Washington Ave., Madison, WI 53704.