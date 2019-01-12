SUN PRAIRIE / MARSHALL—LeRoy “Butch” Kreger, age 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Jan. 7, 2019. He was born on Nov. 26, 1945, in Madison, son to Victor and Elaine (Vernig) Kreger.
Butch was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Landmark doing what he enjoyed most, driving his truck. Butch will be remembered for his joyful laugh, his hardworking ethics and his passion for farming.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Jeremy) Hilleshiem; grandsons, Evan and Bodie; and brothers, Calvin, Eugene, Brian and Ricky. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine and Virginia; and brother, Steve.
A memorial service for Butch will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at 12 noon. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
