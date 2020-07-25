Kreger, George Zenno

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOKEN CREEK - George Zenno Kreger, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020 at his home in Token Creek, Wis. George was born April 24, 1942 in the town of Burke, Wis. He was the only boy of five children born to Zenno and Ione (Emerson) Kreger.

George married Jean (Nelson) Kreger on August 7, 1976. Together they have enjoyed traveling the country in their van and most recently after George's semi-retirement camping at Lake Petenwell. They were blessed with one son, Jason Kreger. George spent his life working in the Salt industry. He owned and operated Kreger Salt Sales and Kreger Kartage for over 40 years until his recent semi-retirement.

He leaves behind a host of family and friends including; his wife of 44 years, Jean Kreger and their son, Jason Kreger; one grandson, Kaden Kreger; two sons from a previous marriage and their children, Tim Kreger and David Kreger; sisters, Donna (Tom) O'Brien, Julie Derr, Jayne Oliver; numerous nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Janice Olson.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Windsor/DeForest Chapel 6924 Lake Road 608-846-4250

