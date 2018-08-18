SUN PRAIRIE—Robert “John” Krebs, age 86, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Sun Prairie. He was born on Feb. 29, 1932, in the Town of Sun Prairie, the son of Julius and Esther (Veith) Krebs. He lived and worked on the family farm all his life; from a young child delivering milk for the Krebs Dairy Farm, milking cows, and working the land, until he was 80 years old. He graduated from Sacred Hearts School and Sun Prairie High School in 1951. From 1951 to 1952, John served in the U.S. Army for the 3rd Armored Division in the Korean War. He married Audrey Kittleson, his high school sweetheart, on Oct. 2, 1954, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He also graduated from the UW-Madison Agriculture Short Course.
John served as President of the Board for Cenex Cooperative (Landmark) for nearly 30 years. He also served as President of the Board of Valley State Bank. He served on numerous agricultural related committees and was most honored to be a member on U.S. Senator Robert Kasten’s Agriculture Committee.
John was a lifetime member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club, American Legion, WALSAA (Wisconsin Agriculture Life Sciences Alumni Association), Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Order of Foresters. John enjoyed traveling, playing cards especially euchre and sheepshead, golfing and spending the winter months in Naples, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey; his children, Julie (Mark) Cobb, Jeffrey Krebs, John (Deb) Krebs and Joann (Mike) Walker; eight grandchildren, David Cobb, Andrew Cobb, Tyler Cobb, Elaine Krebs, Alicia Krebs, Amy Jo Krebs, Ben (Hannah) Walker and Elizabeth Walker; great-granddaughter, Ella Marie Walker; sister, Mary Sheehan; sisters-in-law, Bette Krebs and Charlotte Edwards; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Patrick George; brothers, Leo, Lloyd and Paul; and sister, Margaret Krebs.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Tuesday. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Hearts Building and Grounds Fund or S.S.M. Health Home Hospice.
John’s family wishes to thank his caregivers, nurses and doctors who helped John during his long illness.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400