SUN PRAIRIE - Helen "Bette" Krebs, age 95, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie. She was born on Aug. 29, 1923, the daughter of Alvin and Helen (Haberman) Motl.
On Oct. 9, 1945, she married Lloyd Krebs in Marshall. They farmed for 50 years in the Sun Prairie area. Bette loved playing cards and she was also a Green Bay Packers and Badgers fan.
Bette is survived by four sons, Tom (Julie) of Sun Prairie, Jim (Barb) of Sun Prairie, Dave of Maui, Hawaii, and Tony (Lynn) of Marshall; daughter-in-law, Judy Krebs of Sun Prairie; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick and Dave Motl of Marshall; and many nieces and nephews. Bette was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Peter; and brothers, Jim, Phil and Tom.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 8, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday. Private burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts Building and Grounds. A special thanks you to staff at Prairie Gardens and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion.