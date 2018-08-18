EVANSVILLE—Orrie Henry Krause, age 99, died Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born on May 9, 1919, the son of August and Elvina (Golz) Krause. Orrie was born, raised and farmed all his life in Brooklyn Township. Orrie married Leona Gransee, on June 22, 1940, in Brooklyn Township, Green County.
He served on the Evansville School Board, and served as vice chair and chair of Brooklyn Township Board. He was employed by Krostue Implement for 35 years. He was a member of Peace EUB Church and served on the church council. And now he is in God’s hands.
He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Magee of Evansville, Jill (Ivan) Krupke of Albany; two sons, Dale (Debbie) Krause of Janesville, Randy Krause of Evansville; fifteen grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; a special friend, Joanne Rankins of Monroe; a sister-in-law, Alice Krause of Albany; a daughter-in-law, Diana Krause of Oregon; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Leona; son, Ronnie; grandson, Tyler Meredith; four sisters and five brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at PEACE EUB CHURCH, Brooklyn Township, Green County, with the Rev. Patty Pluss officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME, Evansville. Burial will be held in Peace cemetery, Brooklyn Township, Green County. A memorial fund is being established in Orrie’s name. Condolences may be expressed at www.Wardhurtley.com.