Krause, Mary Jane (Quann)

WAUWATOSA - Mary Jane (Quann) Krause, of Wauwatosa, peacefully passed away on July 16, 2020, at the age of 98. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Henry Krause; father, Michael J. Quann; mother, Julia Ann Quann; stepmother, Edith Quann; sister, Martha Josephine Baltes and grandson Joshua Leonard Krause. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Patti) Krause; daughter Mary Ann Krause; granddaughter Dr. Amanda Krause, grandson Tobias Krause, and other nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations gratefully accepted for The Henry Vilas Zoo, Madison Wisconsin, in memory of Mary Jane and her father Michael J. Quann. Michael Quann was the first Henry Vilas Zoo Director. Electronic memorial donations can use this link: https://henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com/donate/support-henry-vilas-zoo/2705488. Please indicate that the tribute donation is in memory of Mrs. Mary Jane Krause. Recipient is mjkrausememorial@yahoo.com. Or, mail memorial donations directly to The Becker Ritter Funeral Home. Mary Jane's family is especially grateful for the compassionate assistance from Ascension At Home Hospice: especially Tia and Lisa.