Krause, Donald D.

MADISON — Donald D. Krause, age 85, of Madison, passed away at home on Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 17, 1934, in Madison, the son of Wilber Krause and Mildred (Moran) Krause. A private family burial will be held followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. A full obituary will be published once a service date has been set. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.