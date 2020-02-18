Kratsch, Douglas Paul “Doug”

MADISON - Douglas Paul “Doug” Kratsch, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from cancer. He was born on Jan. 15, 1950, in Oshkosh, Wis., the son of Carolyn (Thorndike) and Gerald P. Kratsch.

Doug moved to Madison in 1968 and immediately became involved in politics, supporting many of the state’s progressive political leaders. He was elected 4th District Alderman for the City of Madison and served from 1981-1985. He held many appointed positions over the years, including being on the board for the Madison Library.

Doug began his 45 year career at the UW Hospital in the early 70’s where he worked in several departments but was especially proud of his work in the Worker’s Compensation Division.

He married Karla Kilian in 1984 and later adopted their son, Joe from Brazil. Doug devoted his life to Joe. They especially loved going to the farmer’s market together. In addition to politics, Doug had a passion for reading, nature, wildflowers and traveling.

