Kramer, Justin W.

MADISON - Justin W. Kramer, age 92, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 13, 1927, the son of Ruth (Murdock) Kramer and Julius Kramer. Justin was raised in Elroy, Wis. and graduated from Elroy High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Holtz, on Dec. 5, 1945, and they enjoyed 70 wonderful years together. They moved to Madison in 1947, where they raised their three kids. Justin went to work as a Fireman with Chicago & Northwestern Railroad in 1950, where he worked with steam engines until 1955. When diesels came in, he became an Engineer. He retired in 1986.

Justin and Jean spent many happy days on the Madison lakes on his homemade pontoon boat. They traveled to Central and South America, Europe, and experienced many trips to the Caribbean to snorkel. Justin enjoyed scuba diving with the Madison Diving Club and also flying his airplane. He was very handy, and nothing was thrown away before he could “take a look at it.” Justin was a wonderful provider for his family.

Justin volunteered for many years for United Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity, NESCO and RSVP.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}