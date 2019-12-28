Kramer, Justin W.

MADISON - Justin W. Kramer, age 92, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on Dec. 13, 1927, the son of Ruth (Murdock) Kramer and Julius Kramer. Justin was raised in Elroy, Wis. and graduated from Elroy High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Holtz, on Dec. 5, 1945, and they enjoyed 70 wonderful years together. They moved to Madison in 1947, where they raised their three kids. Justin went to work as a Fireman with Chicago & Northwestern Railroad in 1950, where he worked with steam engines until 1955. When diesels came in, he became an Engineer. He retired in 1986.
Justin and Jean spent many happy days on the Madison lakes on his homemade pontoon boat. They traveled to Central and South America, Europe, and experienced many trips to the Caribbean to snorkel. Justin enjoyed scuba diving with the Madison Diving Club and also flying his airplane. He was very handy, and nothing was thrown away before he could “take a look at it.” Justin was a wonderful provider for his family.
Justin volunteered for many years for United Methodist Church, Habitat for Humanity, NESCO and RSVP.
He is survived by his children, James W. Kramer, Jill (Joe) Pellizzari, and Janis Murray; his grandchildren, Jim (Chris) Kramer, Calvin Kramer, Joshua Kramer, Tammy (Rich) Knudtson, and Jason Murray; his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Nicole Knudtson, Alex and Jace Kramer, and Eli and Jadon Kramer; his brothers-in-law, Carroll Holtz and John (Barbara) Holtz.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Jean, Sept. 14, 2016.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at Elmcroft for their love, care and support of Justin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at SHERMAN AVENUE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3705 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
608-249-8257