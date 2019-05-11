MADISON - Eleanor Dorothy Kramer, age 82, of Madison, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Verona."Ele" Kramer's smile lit up her eyes and brightened her whole face. Her creativity was legendary in her first and second grade classrooms, and in Sunday school. Most of all, her faith in God was strong and sustained her throughout her life.
Ele is survived by her daughter, Beth Kramer-Simpson; and her brother, the Rev. Raymond D. Field. Ele was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Kramer; and her older brother, Stanley R. Field.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Madison. The service will be held in Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church and its ministries, to which Bob and Ele devoted so much of their lives.