PRAIRIE DU SAC - Denman G. Kramer, "The Balloon Man," age 100, passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at the Pines Assisted Living, Prairie du Sac. He was born on Dec. 25, 1918, near Baraboo, the son of Laurel and Ida (Chase) Kramer.
He was employed by Wisconsin Power and Light Company for many years and was superintendent at the Prairie du Sac Dam. Denman was a U.S. veteran having served in World War II. He was an active member of the Sauk Prairie community where he was a founding member of the Optimist Club. He served as grand master of Free Masons for Wisconsin from 1971 to 1972. Many people remember him as "Dynamo" the clown as he blew balloon animals for almost everyone in the community and beyond.
Denman is survived by his five stepchildren, Jim (Dru) Retzlaff, Jone Wood, Yvonne (John) Holbrook, John (Debra) Retzlaff, and Joy (Greg) Strid; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Caroline Schaefer; his second wife, Ramona Boyer Retzlaff; a brother, Laurel; a sister, Helen Madalon; and stepson, Peter.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for the care and kindness that they showed to Denman over the past two and one half years.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on March 1, 2019, at CONCORDIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.