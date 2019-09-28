SUN PRAIRIE - Arlene Mae Krall, age 88, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on June 24, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Alex and Mabel (Froland) Freiman. Arlene was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 333 and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall.
Arlene is survived by her sons, Roger Lee Burns and Rick Burns (Laurie Humphrey); daughters, Kathy (Rick) Burns Fort and Nancy (Jim) Thompson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepchildren; and extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother; and sisters.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Arlene to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
