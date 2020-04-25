Kraemer, Donald Vincent "Donny"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING GREEN - Donald Vincent “Donny” Kraemer, age 74, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, of natural causes, at Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green, Wisconsin, with family by his side. He was born on March 25, 1946, in Richland Center, Wis., the second of ten children to Vincent and Lucille (Honer) Kraemer.

Donny grew up on a farm outside of Plain where he learned the love of hard work. He could fix anything and the number of people that he helped, with various projects, is countless. He had great care and concern for others, never refusing the request of someone who asked for help. He was happiest when he was outdoors, especially when he was on the farm cutting wood or hunting with his family or having a home cooked meal with his mother Lucille.

Donny graduated from St. Luke’s Catholic High School in Plain, Wis. in 1964. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and served our country for six years. He opened Donny’s Bar in 1970 in Spring Green, operated it for 10 years where he brought together community and sponsored some fun with softball teams, rope pulling tournaments, bowling and billiard teams. Ahh, the memories, the beer, the trophies, the stories and jokes…