Kraemer, Donald "Donny"

SPRING GREEN - Donald "Donny" Kraemer of Spring Green passed away on April 18, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donny will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post 253.
A celebration of Donny's life will follow at Wisconsin Riverside Resort, food and beverages will be provided. Please bring your stories to share as we say our farewell to Donny.
Online condolences and a full obituary are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.
The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangement.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.