BARABOO”Leroy Kraak, age 83, of Baraboo passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at home due to congestive heart failure. Leroy was born on April 3, 1935, in Avoca to Everett and Bess (Huff) Kraak. He attended Avoca Schools. On April 10, 1953 Leroy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until January 1957. That same year he moved to California after one year on the west coast, he returned to Wisconsin and met his wife to be, Margaret Rose. On Sept. 6, 1958, they were married in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Highland. They had 60 wonderful years together. Leroy retired from the State of Wisconsin, Dept. of Employee Trust Funds in 1997.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Margaret; children, Christina Zabel, James Kraak, Kathy (Rick) Vander Sanden; son-in-law, David Bram; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Kyle, Danielle, Jack, Jordan, Bryce, Lauren and Madilyn. He is also survived by a stepbrother and best friend, Art and his wife, Pat Draves. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Kraak; daughter, Lora Bram; brother, Carl Kraak; and his sister, Arlene Keller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.