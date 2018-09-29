LAKE DELTON—Walter “Wally” Kozlowski, age 83, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Ridgeview Terrace in Reedsburg, Wis.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Father David Carrano celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lake Delton on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
