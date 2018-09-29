Try 1 month for 99¢

LAKE DELTON—Walter “Wally” Kozlowski, age 83, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Ridgeview Terrace in Reedsburg, Wis.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Father David Carrano celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lake Delton on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884

(608) 253-7884

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kozlowski, Walter "Wally"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.