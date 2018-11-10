SUN PRAIRIE—Victor Kozlowski, age 91, died on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Madison. He was born in Rywald, Poland on Dec. 13, 1926. During World War II he was taken by the German Army, then brought to the United States by the U.S. Army as a young adult. He met his wife Alicja in Chicago, before moving to Wisconsin to raise a family.
Victor is survived by a son, Andrew; and daughter, Madeleine (Jeff) Rossing; three grandchildren, Nolan, Maddon and Oliver Rossing; and many relatives in Poland and Germany. He is preceded in death by his wife Alicja.
A private family service is planned for a later date. Victor’s family would like to thank the staff and residents at Colonial View Apartments for their friendship and care over the years, also a thank you to staff at Oak Park Place, Meriter Hospital, and Agrace HospiceCare.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, (608) 837-5400