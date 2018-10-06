MADISON—Alexander Kox, age 32, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at UW Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Oct. 28, 1985, the son of Connie (Gray) and Kevin Kox. On Jan. 7, 2012, Alex married his Oregon High School sweetheart, Katrina Harms.
He began his lifelong passion for counseling and community service at Edgewood College where, in 2008, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in psychology. A vast majority of his career was spent at Lutheran Social Services Day Center for Adults with Mental Illness, the Off The Square Club. He completed his master’s degree in community mental health at Southern New Hampshire University in 2016, and made plans to open his own counseling practice.
Alex is survived by his wife, Katrina of Madison; brother, Adam Kox of Fitchburg; parents, Connie and Kevin Kox of Oregon; and grandmother, Doris Kox of Madison. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Gray; and grandfathers, Virgil Gray of Oregon and William Kox.
A Celebration of Alex’s Life will be held at OLBRICH GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, with Matthew Westfox presiding. A lunch will follow the service. Visitation will be held at Olbrich Gardens from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Katrina Kox, 1217 Gilson St. No. 2, Madison, WI 53715. Memorials received will be given to fund cancer research and various social service organizations. “Compassion is the radicalism of our time.”—the Dalai Lama. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
