Kowing, Andrea H.

MADISON - Andrea H. Kowing, age 74, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family following a long courageous battle with breast cancer.

Andrea was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on July 23, 1945, the daughter of Clifford and Helen (Dale) Gard. She graduated from Iowa-Grant High School, Class of 1963, and then from Madison Area Technical College with a degree in Accounting.

Andrea worked for different federal government agencies for several years in Accounting/Budgeting, retiring from the VA Hospital in Madison.

Andrea married Michael Woodards on Aug. 23, 1975. Together, they had a daughter, Nicole and son, Aaron. Andrea and Michael would later divorce.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 4, 1994, she married Thomas W. Kowing, and they spent the remainder of her life together.

She loved babysitting her “babies," whether they were related or not, she had a natural affection for little kids.

Andrea is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Nicole Woodards; grandchildren, Genesis and Elijah; stepchildren, Kerri Kowing and Jason (Beth) Kowing, and their children, Hailey and Marissa; two sisters, Carilynn Budden and Marilynn Weeden; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Aaron.