Kowing, Andrea H.

MADISON - Andrea H. Kowing, age 74, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family following a long courageous battle with breast cancer.
Andrea was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on July 23, 1945, the daughter of Clifford and Helen (Dale) Gard. She graduated from Iowa-Grant High School, Class of 1963, and then from Madison Area Technical College with a degree in Accounting.
Andrea worked for different federal government agencies for several years in Accounting/Budgeting, retiring from the VA Hospital in Madison.
Andrea married Michael Woodards on Aug. 23, 1975. Together, they had a daughter, Nicole and son, Aaron. Andrea and Michael would later divorce.
On Sept. 4, 1994, she married Thomas W. Kowing, and they spent the remainder of her life together.
She loved babysitting her “babies," whether they were related or not, she had a natural affection for little kids.
Andrea is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Nicole Woodards; grandchildren, Genesis and Elijah; stepchildren, Kerri Kowing and Jason (Beth) Kowing, and their children, Hailey and Marissa; two sisters, Carilynn Budden and Marilynn Weeden; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Aaron.
A memorial service will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A time of celebration will follow the service at VFW Day Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made in Andrea’s name to the Iowa County Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 36, Cobb, WI 53526.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com