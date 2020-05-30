Kowalske, Theodore Walter"Teddy"

Teddy was born in 1947 in Madison, the oldest son of Kenneth and Ruth Daniels Kowalske. He was an all-state catcher playing baseball at Lafollette High School. After graduation, he went to work for Oscar Mayer, spending 38 years with the company. Once retired, Teddy moved to the cabin on the WI river and became a fixture of the river community. There were many special gatherings with family and friends at "the shack", which he built with his grandfather, father and brother. He spent recent years back in Madison babysitting his first grandchild, Kamron, who was his little buddy. They shared many golden moments together that will forever be cherished. Recently, he cared for his ailing mother. Friends will remember Teddy as a man of few words but a big heart, a loving and giving father, brother, and grandparent. He was a dedicated Packer, Brewer, and Badger fan. He enjoyed all of his hunting trips to Canada, shooting trap, fishing and cruising the river in his fishing boat.