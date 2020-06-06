Kovacs, Edwin J. "Eddie"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

OREGON - Edwin J. "Eddie" Kovacs, age 31, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on Sept. 28, 1988, in Columbus, Wis. Eddie met his wife, Shawna Novotny, in 2012 and they were married on Sept. 16, 2017.

Eddie graduated from Waterloo High School in 2007. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and worked as a Distribution Manager for Royle Printing. He was a talented watercolor artist, singer and musician, playing the guitar and piano. He was a true outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting of all kinds, especially turkey hunting. Another favorite hobby was cooking, and wild game was his specialty. Most of all, Eddie loved his family. He was an incredible husband and father. Those who knew him will always remember his infectious laugh, incredible smile, and willingness to help others.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Shawna; son, Henry Kovacs; daughter, Harper Kovacs; parents, John and Mary Kovacs; sister, Abigail Steers; brother, Andrew Steers; mother-in-law, Sherry Novotny; brothers-in-law, Shane (Sara) Novotny and Skyler (Stephanie) Novotny; grandparents, Mike and Barb Hanousek, Ralph and Gloria Novotny and Delbert and Lorraine Otis; and many other family and friends. He is also survived by his dogs that he loved dearly, Ruby and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ludmilla Kovacs; and his father-in-law, Scott Novotny. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edwin's name towards his children's education fund at Park Bank, PO Box 8959, Madison, WI 53708. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420